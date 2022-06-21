Watch: “AEW Road To Milwaukee” Special For Dynamite “Go-Home Show” For AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door (Video)

The road to this Sunday’s AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door pay-per-view continues with this week’s “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s two-hour AEW on TBS television program, the latest installment of the weekly “Road To” countdown special for Dynamite has touched down on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel.

On Tuesday, “AEW Road To Milwaukee” was released featuring a special in-depth look at the action scheduled for the June 22 episode of AEW Dynamite — the final Dynamite show leading into the first-ever AEW co-promoted PPV event with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Included in the “AEW Road To Milwaukee” special is a look at matches scheduled for Wednesday’s Dynamite. Among those featured in the video are Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black in the ongoing AEW All Atlantic Championship Tournament, as well as the AEW Trios bout pitting Will Ospreay & Aussie Open against the trio of Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice.

Watch the “AEW Road To Milwaukee” special for this Wednesday’s “go-home” edition of Dynamite for “The Forbidden Door” PPV on Sunday via the video embedded below courtesy of the official AEW YouTube channel.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Milwaukee, WI., and again on Sunday for AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door results coverage from Chicago, Ill.