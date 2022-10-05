Video: AEW Road To Washington, D.C. For 3-Year Anniversary Dynamite On TBS

The road to this week’s AEW Dynamite show continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before Wednesday night’s special three-year anniversary show.

Ahead of this week’s installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest “Road To” documentary preview.

Featured on the “AEW Road To Washington, D.C.” edition of the weekly Dynamite countdown-style digital series is a closer look at the jam-packed two hour and fifteen minute extended three-year anniversary show, which emanates from the Entertainment & Sports Arena.

This week’s special digital feature for AEW Dynamite on TBS program looks at the in-ring return of Maxwell Jacob Friedman, as MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta will take place in the first match of the evening. Also extensively covered in the “AEW Road To” feature for this week’s anniversary show is a look at the events leading up to the scheduled showdown between Darby Allin and Jay Lethal.

Watch "AEW Road To Washington, D.C." via the video embedded above courtesy of AEW's official YouTube channel.