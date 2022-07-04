Watch An Emotional Liv Morgan Backstage After Winning Her First WWE Title

WWE has released Liv Morgan’s Money In The Bank Diary on their official YouTube channel.

The video features the women’s wrestling star before and after the pay-per-view from this past Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Included in the diary are still photos and behind-the-scenes video footage before and after the 13th annual WWE MITB PPV, where Morgan won the Women’s MITB Ladder Match and cashed-in her briefcase later in the show to defeat Ronda Rousey and capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The official description for the above video reads as follows:

Liv Morgan’s Money in the Bank Diary

Go behind the scenes during the biggest night of Liv Morgan’s career, as she became Ms. Money in the Bank, and then cashed in on Ronda Rousey to become SmackDown Women’s Champion.Watch the complete WWE Money In The Bank: Liv Morgan behind-the-scenes feature from the company’s official YouTube channel via the video embedded below.