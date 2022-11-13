WATCH: Bobby Fish def. Boateng Prempeh Via KO At 1:02 Of Round 2 On Mayweather-Deji DAZN Boxing PPV (Full Fight Video)

Bobby Fish is now 1-0 as a professional boxer.

The former WWE NXT and AEW star of The Undisputed ERA and reDRagon scored a victory on the undercard of the boxing pay-per-view event headlined by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatunji.

Fish defeated Boateng Prempeh via knockout at 1:02 of the second round of their preliminary fight on the card, which emanated live from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, U.A.E., streaming live via DAZN Boxing pay-per-view.

The bout saw Fish warned multiple times by the referee of the fight for hitting behind the head, holding-and-hitting, and the most extreme foul — scooping Prempeh off his feet and lifting him up high over his head for what was well over 50-percent of a belly-to-belly over-head suplex (see below).

For those who missed it, watch the complete Bobby Fish vs. Boateng Prempeh fight from the Mayweather-Deji PPV event on DAZN from Saturday, November 12, 2022 via the video embedded above.

Additionally, you can check out video highlights of key moments from the fight via the photos and videos embedded in the tweets seen below courtesy of PWMania.com’s own Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) and the official Twitter feed of Global Titans Fight Series (@GlobalTitansFS).

