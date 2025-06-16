WATCH: Cody Rhodes Appears In Trailer For “The Naked Gun” Reboot

Cody Rhodes is making moves outside the ring, as fans have now gotten their first look at him in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming reboot of The Naked Gun.

In the brand-new trailer released this week, Rhodes is featured in a brief but hilarious cameo. Portraying a bartender, the American Nightmare gets a dose of classic slapstick comedy when Liam Neeson’s Frank Drebin Jr. smashes a glass in his face—breaking his nose in true Naked Gun fashion.

Rhodes had previously confirmed that his role in the film would be small, and the trailer supports that, offering fans a quick comedic beat rather than a full supporting part. Still, his appearance adds another Hollywood credit to his resume and marks another milestone in the growing crossover between WWE Superstars and the film industry.

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, the film also stars Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kevin Durand, with Neeson taking over the iconic lead role once played by Leslie Nielsen.

The Naked Gun reboot is set to hit theaters on August 1, 2025.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Cody Rhodes’ Hollywood ventures and WWE’s presence in pop culture.