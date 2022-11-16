WATCH: Countdown To AEW Full Gear 2022 Extended Cut (Full Episode Video)

The road to this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view is winding down.

Ahead of this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2022 special premium event from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, All Elite Wrestling premiered their “Countdown to AEW Full Gear 2022” preview show.

Featured in “Countdown To AEW Full Gear 2022” extended cut special is a closer look at the upcoming clash between Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., as well as the Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal match.

Also included is the Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara four-way encounter for the ROH World Championship, the Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose showdown for the TBS Women’s Championship and the battle of former Jurassic Express tag-team partners Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

Watch the “Countdown To AEW Full Gear 2022” extended cut video via the YouTube player embedded above.

