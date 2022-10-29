Video: Jake Paul Does Triple H Impression At Weigh-In For Boxing Bout With Anderson Silva

Jake Paul is channeling his inner-“Cerebral Assassin.”

The brother of upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2022 main event star Logan Paul took part in the official pre-fight weigh-ins for his boxing match against former UFC Champion and MMA Hall of Fame legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva on Showtime Pay-Per-View on Saturday night, October 29, 2022.

At the weigh-ins, Jake Paul did the water-spitting routine that WWE legend Paul “Triple H” Levesque would do on the ring apron as part of his iconic WWE ring entrance.

Video of the spot found its’ way online via social media, which Triple H spotted and responded to by writing, “GAME ON!”

Watch video footage of the segment and check out some photos of it via the tweets embedded below.