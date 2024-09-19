Watch: NFL Films Presents: 24 Hours With Tony Khan (Full Episode Video)

NFL Films has released the full “24 Hours With Tony Khan” documentary short.

“Brace yourself for the story of a man who pours his love of football and wrestling into everything he does,” the announcement began. “NFL Films Presents: 24 hours with Tony Khan.”

Khan replied to the post, writing, “This is a dream come true. Thank you, NFL Films.”

Watch “24 Hours With Tony Khan” from the popular ‘NFL Films Presents’ series via the video player seen below.