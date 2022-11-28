WATCH: Thanksgiving Edition Of Being The Elite (Full Episode)

This week’s installment of Being The Elite has arrived.

On Monday, November 28, 2022, episode number 324 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program.

Featuring the return of The Elite to AEW Dynamite and the hostile crowd in Chicago, as well as the Thanksgiving festivities for some of AEW’s biggest stars, the official description for this week’s BTE reads as follows:

“F The Elite” – Being The Elite Ep. 324

A hostile Chicago crowd let’s The Elite know how they feel about them. The guys break bread on Thanksgiving.

Watch the complete 17-plus minute episode of Being The Elite via the video embedded below courtesy of the official YouTube channel of the show.