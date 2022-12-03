WATCH: What Happened After This Week’s AEW Rampage Went Off The Air (Video)

When this week’s episode of AEW Rampage went off the air, there was still a lot of action taking place inside and outside of the ring.

As seen during the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program on Friday night, The House of Black appeared after Orange Cassidy retained his AEW All-Atlantic Championship with a victory over QT Marshall in the LumberJack main event of the evening.

The post-match scene the lights inside the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. go out. When they came back on, fans saw the group consisting of Brody King, Buddy Matthews, Julia Hart and the returning Malakai Black in the ring. From there, the group began a beat down of everyone in sight that would continue as the show went off-the-air.

So, what happened next?

Now you can see for yourself.

On Saturday morning, All Elite Wrestling released the post-show footage in a video shared via their official YouTube and Twitter channels. The video shows the group putting Brandon Cutler, who was nearby filming content for a future installment of the weekly “Being The Elite” digital series, through a table.

After the table spot, Malakai Black told Cutler that the people he surrounds himself with in The Elite are a big problem for the company.

Watch the AEW Rampage post-show footage from the December 2, 2022 episode from Indianapolis, IN. via the video embedded below courtesy of the official AEW YouTube channel.