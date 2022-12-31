Video: WWE Pays Tribute To Late TNA/Impact Commentator Don West On SmackDown

The condolences and well-wishes directed to the family and friends of Don West continued on the final WWE on FOX show of 2022.

During the opening moments of the first match of the evening on WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL., commentator Michael Cole sent a message of condolences to the family and friends of the late Don West.

As noted, West passed away at age 59 on Friday.

