Weapons Wild Match Announced For WWE NXT Great American Bash

You can officially pencil in a new match for Sunday’s WWE NXT special event.

On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, a special video segment aired showing Roxanne Perez attacking Blair Davenport in a local store while she was on Instagram Live.

After the video segment wrapped up, it was announced by Vic Joseph and Booker T and later confirmed via WWE’s official social media outlets, that Perez vs. Davenport will take place in a Weapons Wild Match at Sunday’s NXT Great American Bash 2023 show.

Check out the announcement below