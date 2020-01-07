Wedding Officiant Accidentally Tackled By Security On WWE RAW

During this week’s WWE RAW, the wedding officiant (actor Rick Malone) entered the ring at the end of the AJ Styles segment since he was part of the next segment with Bobby Lashley and Lana. However, it appears that security was not aware that Malone was part of the show and they tackled him inside the ring. Sean Thurmond, who was at the show, noted the following:

The pastor from the wedding last week got in the ring and I guess no one told security because they tackled him and dragged him out of the ring. #RAW #RAWOKC pic.twitter.com/Bqle7oNpxW — Dr. Sean Thurmond (@seanthurmond) 7 January 2020