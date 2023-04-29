Wembley Stadium Criticized For Omission Of Bret Hart And The British Bulldog From Anniversary Poster

Wembley Stadium’s official Twitter account shared a 100-year anniversary poster of various people who have performed at the venue over the years.

On the other hand, Bret Hart and The British Bulldog competed in the main event of WWE Summerslam 1992 but were not featured on the poster.

The omission disappointed several people, including Davey Boy Smith Jr., who tweeted the following:

