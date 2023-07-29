Wes Lee Admits He’s Never Been A Fan Of Great American Bash

Wes Lee wasn’t a “Great American Bash Guy” growing up.

Admittedly, he was more of a “Bash At The Beach Guy.”

The former NXT North American Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Black ‘Rasslin podcast for an in-depth interview promoting Sunday’s NXT Great American Bash 2023 premium live event.

During the interview, Wes Lee admitted he wasn’t a big fan of the Great American Bash shows growing up, noting he was more fond of the Bash At The Beach and the Halloween Havoc shows.

“Great American Bash, I’ll be honest, it wasn’t one of my favorite pay-per-views growing up, it really wasn’t,” he said. “I was a Bash at the Beach, Halloween Havoc (guy).”

Lee continued, “It took some time for me to get back on the history on that. I don’t really have core memories of the Great American Bash. I have my own history at the Great American Bash and those are my personal memories.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.