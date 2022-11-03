Wes Lee Discusses His Relationship With Shawn Michaels

At NXT Halloween Havoc, Wes Lee triumphed over four other men in a ladder match to claim the vacant NXT North American Championship. This helped him regain his position at the top of the brand. This is Lee’s biggest singles championship triumph in his career; he previously shared the NXT Tag Team Championships with Nash Carter, who was fired earlier this year.

Following the match, Shawn Michaels, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and Lee had a brief moment. While appearing on the Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast, Lee commented on his relationship with Michaels.

“I still can’t wrap my head around [the fact that] I have that man’s phone number,” Lee said. “We have interactions everyday that I see him at the PC and yes, the inner child in me is like, losing his mind over the fact that I have this relationship with Shawn Michaels … The fact that we have been able to shed tears with each other means that we have a connection that you don’t really get to have with a lot of people and for me to have that with one of my idols is, my entire time here has been indescribable, honestly.”

You can listen to the complete interview below: