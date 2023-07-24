Wes Lee Looks Back On MSK Ending After Nash Carter’s Release

Wes Lee survived and is now thriving.

The former NXT North American Champion recently spoke with the folks from Under The Ring for an interview, during which he reflected on Nash Carter’s departure from WWE NXT after alleged abuse allegations surfaced, effectively ending their run as the MSK duo.

“Coach Terry Taylor and Coach Steve Corino. They have been major crutches for me. When the separation of MSK happened, I was inside of coach Terry Taylor’s class,” Lee said. “He made sure that I knew it was going to be okay and that even though you have this major obstacle in front of you, it’s not something that should deter you from wanting to still become the best. He pushed me and made sure that I knew that I had the capabilities within my body to be able to produce what I wanted to do in my head. As I transitioned from his class over to coach Corino’s class, that’s when my mind was able to be expanded upon. The environment and atmosphere that coach Corino created that allows for your creativity to truly flourish and shine and also create in an atmosphere that you feel comfortable to be able to talk, understanding the value in vocalizing how you feel on the inside.”

Lee continued, “As most men, we don’t necessarily deal with our emotions the best, but having somebody there that you can vent to and express how you are feeling definitely helps. I hope that more men are able to understand that you should reach out to somebody and speak about how you’re feeling so that you do not venture down a negative path and end up hurting yourself or other individuals. I have to greatly, greatly, deeply, the most sincere that I possibly can, thank coach Terry Taylor and coach Steve Corino for breathing new life into me right when I desperately needed it.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.