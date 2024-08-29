Wes Lee Recalls Advice He Recently Received From Shawn Michaels

Wes Lee is ready for Zachary Wentz at WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 this weekend at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Ahead of the big match, the WWE NXT Superstar has been making the media rounds to promote the big premium live event.

During an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Lee shared advice he received from Shawn Michaels while on the sidelines with a back injury, which is something “The Heartbreak Kid” can relate to.

“Prove yourself wrong,” Lee said of Michaels’ advice. “The biggest doubter we can ever have is ourselves. We know what we’re capable of. We understand our bodies. Especially hearing it from the man himself, Shawn. The demons that he had to battle to overcome this injury and come back the way he did and have an entire second career. That is something that is unheard of.”

He added, “I didn’t necessarily have the opportunity to build a long enough career before my injury, but I do feel this is a revitalization of my career. I feel tremendous. My mind is in a whole different place. I’m thinking in a whole different echelon. Where I feel I can take myself not only physically, but spiritually and mentally as well, ya’ll ain’t seen nothing yet. The blood that is flowing through these veins is fueling a mutant. A mutant that has healed faster than I should have been and I’m ready to take over.”

For the complete interview, visit Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.