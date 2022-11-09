Wes Lee’s First WWE NXT North American Title Defense Announced

In two weeks, the WWE NXT North American Title will be defended.

WWE has announced that NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will defend his title on the USA Network’s NXT on October 22.

Hayes and Lee will sign the contract next week to make their match official.

A barbershop segment with Hayes and Trick Williams was featured on this week’s NXT show. Hayes referred to Lee as a transitional champion, pointing out that he was never pinned by Lee to lose the title. Lee later agreed with Hayes on some points and promised Melo would miss on October 22.

On September 13, Hayes lost the NXT North American Title to Solo Sikoa. Due to a fan vote, Lee was supposed to be Hayes’ challenger that night, but Hayes and Williams attacked Lee before the match. WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels later forced Sikoa to relinquish the title after Lee was attacked, and Lee won the vacant title at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 22 in a Ladder Match with Hayes, Von Wagner, Nathan Frazer, and Oro Mensah.

Last week’s show saw Hayes continue his feud with Lee by attacking him during the main event, preventing Lee and NXT Champion Bron Breakker from becoming double champions by defeating NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly.

Lee hasn’t defended the belt on television since winning it at Halloween Havoc.

The following is video from Tuesday’s NXT barbershop segment: