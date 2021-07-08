Wesley Blake On Original Plans For The Forgotten Sons, Jaxson Ryker’s Trump Tweet, & More

Former WWE star Wesley Blake made an appearance on The Angle Podcast to talk about a wide range of topics. The following highlights were sent in-

On Vince McMahon not liking cowboy gimmicks:

“After about 6 months, I kind of got the impression or I was told that hey Vince McMahon doesn’t really like cowboys. He thinks it’s kind of overdone especially in the wrestling business. We are going to have to switch up your character and pitching some more ideas.”

On the original The Forgotten Sons plan on SmackDown with The New Day:

“You guys are going into a New Day feud, because at that time Xavier Woods was out with an injury and we were going to feud with them for quite some time to where Xavier would come back and then we could have 6 man exchanges and stuff. We were never told you guys are going to win the titles type stuff. And of course once things happened we kind of got taken out of that spot and we saw Cesaro and Shinsuke kind of get put into our spot of course they win the tag titles so it makes you think oh man if we would’ve stayed there that could’ve been us.”

On Jaxson Ryker’s tweet, what he did, and what Ryker said after:

“Steve and I we went the next day to the Performance Center and talked with creative and at that time creative told us that we’re just going to let this blow over. You’re going to lay low for 2-3 weeks and we’re just going to let this blow over and we’ll kind of pick right back up where you all started. We initially thought it wasn’t the best move that Ryker made that tweet, but it seems like we’re going to continue on with what’s going on storyline wise. We were told the very next week that hey New Day is going to be in with Cesaro and Shinsuke for the forseable future. And I think when that happened of course Ryker reached out to Steve and myself and of course he apologized saying I never meant for this to happen. He said never did I think to dismember the faction that we helped create and stuff like that, Steve and I were just honest with him and we said we’re going to pitch ideas and some of those ideas are not going to include you in them.”

On the plan to bring the trio back after the Ryker’s tweet situation:

“It wasn’t until probably September where we got a call from creative saying hey we’re going to bring you 3 back as a team, but we’re going to switch up your look a little bit. You’re not going to be forgotten sons. So we pitched ideas for them to kind of clean up our look a little bit, but then that kind of happened to fall through then it wasn’t until December where Ryker got moved to Raw and Steve and myself stayed on SmackDown.”