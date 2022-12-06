West Coast Pro Announces Queen Of The Indies Tournament

By
Lewis Carlan
-

Top indy promotion West Coast Pro has announced that they will hold the first ever Queen of the Indies tournament in May of 2023. The tournament is scheduled to take place in San Francisco, California.

Numerous talent have already expressed their interest in being a part of this tournament including indy star Joseline Navarro.

West Coast Pro has not yet made any talent announcements for the tournament but are asking fans to tag on twitter who they would like to see participate in Queen of the Indies.

West Coast Pro recently held it’s King of the Indies tournament which was won by Dragon Lee.

