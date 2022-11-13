West Coast Pro & PWR “King Of The Indies” Lineup for 11/19

On November 19th, West Coast Pro and PWR present their “King of The Indies” event in San Francisco at the United Irish Cultural Center.

This event will feature the King of The Indies tournament as well as top stars from Pro Wrestling NOAH and DragonGate including Katsuhiko Nakajima, SB Kento, and Naomichi Marufuji.

In addition, Vinnie Massaro will be defending his PWR Openweight Title.

Here is the full line up for West Coast Pro & PWR “King Of The Indies”:

King of the Indies Tournament First Round: Titus Alexander vs Dragon Lee

King of the Indies Tournament First Round: La Estrella vs Jacob Fatu

King of the Indies Tournament First Round: Viento vs Dralistico

King of the Indies Tournament First Round: Kevin Blackwood vs SB Kento

PWR Openweight Championship: Vinnie Massaro (c) vs Xtreme Tiger vs Misterioso vs Naomichi Marufuji

JR Kratos vs Katsuhiko Nakajima