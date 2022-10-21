Westin Blake Comments on His Wife Sara Lee Passing Away

Westin Blake (real name Cory Weston) has spoken out publicly for the first time about the death of his wife Sara Lee.

Lee, 30 years old, died earlier this month. A GoFundMe page was created to assist Lee’s family with her funeral expenses. If you want to donate, click here.

Lee won the WWE Tough Enough season in 2015-2016 before training at the Performance Center. Before being released by the company, she worked on some NXT live events.

Blake posted the following statement about his late wife on his Instagram account:

“Dear Sara, I loved you from the first moment I saw you. I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth. Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine. But you were soo much more than just mom. You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife. I really don’t know what to say in these uncertain times. I just know that death can’t take away the memories we made. I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free. I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far. I LOVE YOU SARA.”