What AEW Had Planned For Events Prior To Covid-19, Lance Archer – WrestleMania

– During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com talked about what AEW President Tony Khan had planned for live events prior to the Covid-19 pandemic:

“When they (AEW) first started… the original thing that Tony (Khan) told me was 52 TVs, four pay-per-views and about 20 house shows a year. Like you would do a house show maybe every other week… Originally, he was talking to me about how you would not do any house shows the week of New Japan big shows because your top guys would all go to New Japan. The big Sumo Hall’s and things like that. And that didn’t exactly work out, unfortunately.” (quote courtesy of Cultaholic.com)

– In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lance Archer talked about being part of WWE’s Wrestlemania 26 PPV:

“I could be sour; I could be bitter about my time there but what good does that do me to help me move forward in wrestling or life of whatever? And that was a cool moment to be able to lace up the boots and walk down the ramp and get in the ring at a WrestleMania. It was the preshow battle royal that they would do pretty much every year. I remember Tyler Reks was a good buddy of mine at the time and he was right behind me when we were walking down the ramp and it was one of those moments, I think they said there was 72,000 people at Mania that year in Arizona and there was probably 30,000 or 40,000 in the building at that point because everybody’s still filtering in or whatnot while we’re doing this battle royal. I just remember they were playing the generic music as all the different wrestlers head down to the ring. It was a huge, huge, long ramp and it was one of those cool moments where I looked back at Reks and I was like ‘Bro, can you believe this?’ and he’s like ‘No, this is too damn cool’.”