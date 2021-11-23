What Becky Lynch Had To Say After WWE Survivor Series

After defeating Smackdown women’s champion Charlotte Flair at the 2021 Survivor Series PPV, RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch said the following in a post-match promo:

“Even watching the video packages, I got a little bit emotional, you know? Because, you know… to see every… to see where we came from to where we are now, and the hatred here, the hatred going out there, and it’s just, its… it’s so sad, you know? Like that’s somebody who I loved so much, and who I trusted my life with, you know, and who… we’ve been through everything together.”

“We nearly died in a car crash together, and just how much we despise each other now… I just wanted to rip her apart out there, I wanted to rip her apart, and I didn’t break her arm like I wanted to like I set out to do, and I don’t know if I’m happy or I’m sad about that, but I got the win and now she knows she can’t deny it. She can’t deny it, I’m the better woman.”