After making his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes opened the April 4th 2022 edition of RAW. Cody cut a promo about his father Dusty and showed a photo of Dusty holding up the WWE title in 1977. However, Cody noted that Dusty won that match by count-out and never became champion. Cody vowed to become WWE Champion for the fans, himself, his family, and Dusty.

Seth Rollins interrupted the promo but ended up shaking hands with Cody as an apparent sign of respect.