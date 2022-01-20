What Cody Rhodes Said During This Week’s AEW Dynamite

During the January 19th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, TNT Champion Cody Rhodes cut a promo with a ladder in the ring. Cody brought up CM Punk’s pipebomb and how it was the “first whiff” of a Revolution. Cody said he won’t turn heel because the people supported him when he started his own revolution and built the forbidden door.

Cody started talking about the recent events in AEW and then took a shot at WWE:

“I know we’re not in the business of renaming people Gunther McGillibuddy, but showing up in AEW and calling yourself ‘Brody’ takes balls.”

Cody finished his promo by challenging interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara to a ladder match at next week’s Beach Break for both titles.