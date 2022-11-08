What Colt Cabana Allegedly Said About His Falling Out With CM Punk

Konnan discussed a conversation he had with Colt Cabana backstage at AEW several months ago on the latest “Keeping It 100” podcast. Konnan stated that he asked Cabana what he thought when CM Punk arrived at AEW:

Konnan said, “When I saw Colt Cabana backstage, I remember asking him, ‘So what’s up with you now that Punk is back?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, man. We’re not really talking.’ I go, ‘Come on, dude. After all these years, you guys were boys’ He said, ‘Yeah, man. He just won’t talk to me.’ He would kind of look around, like, he knew.”

Cabana had to have known, Konnan said, that he was on his way out because of Punk.

Konnan said, “Now when I look back, he knew that he was probably going to get the ax from Punk somehow, or Tony did it to make Punk happy, or Punk asked him, because now when I think back to that day, I remember telling him ‘Bro, you can’t even sit down and just say, Hey, let’s reset our relationship.’ He said, ‘Nah, man. He won’t even talk to me.’ But anyway, I was happy to see him back because obviously, he was the victim of some sort of chicanery there, politics. He looked good. Jericho did a great job and made him look good. Jericho does a good job making people look good.”

Tony Khan has stated that Punk had nothing to do with Cabana’s absence.

You can listen to the podcast below: