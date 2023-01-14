What Contacts at Disney and Comcast Reportedly Said About Vince McMahon

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE President Nick Khan met with Disney CEO Bob Iger and ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro while in Los Angeles. According to rumors, Disney, ESPN, and Comcast are all potential buyers of WWE.

Contacts at Disney and Comcast who were contacted by Fightful Select provided anonymous comments on the prospect of a sale.

Fightful noted that “both companies had employees who had clearly heard of the rumors, and said that it would be hard to believe that any major company would want to retain Vince McMahon’s services in any capacity if they could help it.” Fightful added that “we’ve also been told by people of influence in the companies of at least two potential suitors that they believe there would be roles in WWE post-sale for Stephanie [McMahon] and Paul Levesque [Triple H] if they wished to continue.”