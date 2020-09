Following last night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event, Jon Moxley grabbed a microphone and told the crowd that he was happy to see and hear them.

He called AEW fans “the best” and said that cheaters don’t win. He told MJF not to run his mouth if he can’t back it up. He then asked the crowd if they had a good time and told them to “let them hear you in Orlando and Stamford.” Moxley said that if fans don’t take shortcuts during the pandemic, we’ll all get through it.