What Finn Balor Pitched Prior To Making His Return To WWE SmackDown

During an interview with BT Sport, Finn Balor talked about an idea that he pitched prior to making his return to the WWE Smackdown brand from NXT:
“The surprise appearance at NXT UK about two years ago was something I was really excited about and it wasn’t going to be a one-off, it was going to be more of a regular thing to work towards a match with WALTER. It got taken away from us by the pandemic. It’s still something I am still super invested in. Believe it or not, before I returned to SmackDown, I could feel the run in NXT kind of coming to an end and kinda exhausted all of the resources there. I actually pitched the idea of moving to NXT UK, and obviously, that might have been a bold move and maybe a bold pitch.”
"Before I returned to SmackDown, I could feel the run at NXT coming to an end, I pitched the idea of moving to #NXTUK."
"I feel like I could challenge myself, but also help the brand like I helped NXT."
Maybe one day, @FinnBalor 🤞
He has unfinished business over here… pic.twitter.com/85dGelYvAL
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 2, 2021