In regards to what had been discussed for Adam Cole on the WWE main roster prior to his departure, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that “the idea was to turn Keith Lee heel and have Adam Cole be his manager.”

Meltzer said that the idea was that Lee and Cole would’ve had a similar dynamic as Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush with Cole being the “little guy who is a big talker” and hiding behind Lee.

Cole was probably going to have a different name because of Michael Cole.