What Happened After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air (Video)

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jon Moxley defeated Kenny Omega in the main event of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, owing to Don Callis turning on Omega with a screwdriver shot to the head while Omega was going for the win. Weapons, blood, visits by The Young Bucks and The Blackpool Combat Club, and a V-Trigger that broke the cage were all part of the match.

Callis attacked Omega with a screwdriver in the major turn, allowing Moxley to get the pin. As fans booed, Callis moved for another screwdriver shot but instead chose to yell in Omega’s face and kiss him on the forehead.

AEW posted post-show footage of Alex Marvez attempting to gain remarks from Callis, as seen below. Callis, who was on the phone, just walked right past Marvez and into his car. AEW also published video of The Young Bucks assisting Omega in the back. Omega yells for Callis as the clip begins. Omega then questioned who he could rely on.

“If I can’t trust The Bucks, if I can’t trust my family… who can I trust? Who can I trust?,” Omega asked.

There’s no word on where AEW is going with Callis and Omega right now, but we’ll keep you updated.

EXCLUSIVE: @alexmarvez attempts to get a word with @TheDonCallis, following the shocking conclusion to #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/uqMvFCsUMa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023