What Happened After AEW Dynamite With CM Punk

CM Punk came to the ring to address the crowd after last night’s AEW TV tapings at the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Punk joined Frankie Kazarian and Impact World Champion Christian Cage in the ring, who wrestled AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler in the main event of the Rampage tapings, which you can find spoilers for at this link.

Punk, Cage and Kazarian thanked fans for their support and enthusiasm. Punk commented on how the tapings can run late but fans stay in their seats and remain enthusiastic, giving the wrestlers everything they’ve got. He also remarked that from what he’s seen so far, the wrestlers in AEW also give the fans what they have. Punk said he’s super grateful.

Punk also admitted that eventually “the luster will kinda wear off from the shiny CM Punk.” He said fans will have a good time listening to Cult of Personality, but they should know that until it does wear of, he’s going to keep doing this and soak in as much as possible.

Christian told Punk how it’s “a big fucking deal” that Punk is in AEW.

Punk was interviewed by Tony Schiavone earlier in the night on Dynamite, and teased Daniel Bryan coming to AEW.

Below are videos from last night’s post-show segment: