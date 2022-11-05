What Happened After AEW Rampage Went Off The Air

After AEW Rampage went off the air, Samoa Joe cut a promo segment where he made the promise that he and Wardlow would not give any quarter moving forward, PWInsider reports.

Tony Khan came out and was about to speak, but the Factory immediately cut him off. They gathered in the ring so that QT Marshall could perform a song that was themed around the state of New Jersey. T

he Acclaimed came out to one of the biggest reactions of the evening, rapped about themselves, and then brawled with The Factory, who eventually ran off.

After that, they had a party with the crowd to send Jersey off in a joyful mood.

