What Happened After Raw After WrestleMania Ended: Post-Show Footage Released

When the cameras stopped rolling inside the Crypto.com Arena on Monday night, Cody Rhodes was still struggling to keep a vertical base all the way to the backstage area.

Following the Raw After WrestleMania 39 show this week, WWE released exclusive digital footage that showed the aftermath of “The American Nightmare” being savagely assaulted by Brock Lesnar.

As seen on the show, “The Beast Incarnate” turned on Rhodes as soon as the bell rang for their scheduled tag-team main event against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

The prolonged attack was how the always anticipated Raw After WrestleMania show went off the air, with medics and officials tending to the pro wrestling star.

Once the show went off the air on the USA Network, the cameras kept rolling and WWE.com released the footage, which shows Rhodes making it to his feet a few times, only to collapse.

Check out the Raw After WrestleMania post-show footage via the YouTube player embedded below. Also below is footage of the Lesnar-Rhodes saga from this week’s show.