What Happened After Raw, Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles, RAW Main Event Referee

– This week’s WWE RAW main event saw Randy Orton defeat Kevin Owens thanks to a fast, if not botched, count by a referee who was later revealed to be one of the disciples following RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins, who is going by “The Messiah” these days. The show ended with Owens destroying the referee and putting him through a table as Rollins watched from the stage.

The referee was Jake Clemons, who can be found on social media at @ClemonsJake. Jake, who was wearing a Rollins t-shirt under his referee gear, does referee work for EVOLVE Smash Wrestling, and Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW), among others. Above is video of the post-match attack by Owens, and below is video from the match and the controversial finish.

– The dark main event after this week’s WWE RAW from the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada saw Drew McIntyre defeat RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins in singles action. McIntyre reportedly cut a passionate promo for the fans, which got him a loud pop. He also got them to chant “Tiny Balls” at Rollins.

– There’s now speculation on WWE doing Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles as another RAW brand feud for WrestleMania 36, or possibly a six-man match with The OC’s AJ, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Black and two partners such as The Viking Raiders. However, it’s already been reported, but not confirmed, that AJ will face The Undertaker at WrestleMania this year. Tonight’s RAW saw The OC attack Black and beat him down during a backstage segment. Black then defeated Erick Rowan in a close battle, which was a rematch from last week’s RAW. Black also won that match. After this week’s win over Rowan, Black declared that they will fight next week. WWE later confirmed Black vs. Styles for next Monday’s RAW from Brooklyn at the Barclays Center. There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for AJ and Aleister past next week, but we will keep you updated. Below are shots from this week’s attack and match: