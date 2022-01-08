What Happened After SmackDown With The Usos & Seth Rollins, Rollins vs. Roman Reigns News

Seth Rollins vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not official for the WWE Royal Rumble as of this writing.

As noted, it was indicated at the end of last night’s SmackDown that Adam Pearce sent Rollins to the show to challenge Reigns at the Royal Rumble event later this month.

In an update, WWE never officially announced Rollins vs. Reigns, but they did tease the match on social media. The WWE website has not published a match preview, but they did cover the show-closing segment on SmackDown.

Furthermore, the WWE On FOX Twitter account published a graphic for Rollins vs. Reigns at The Rumble after last night’s SmackDown went off the air. They quickly deleted that tweet and posted a follow-up, saying they may have jumped the gun on the match announcement.

“So, about THAT tweet, we may have jumped the gun but we REALLY hope @ScrapDaddyAP makes it official ‘cause we need it,” WWE On FOX tweeted.

On a related note, last night’s SmackDown post-show dark segment featured Rollins and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

The SmackDown main event saw The Usos retain over The New Day in a Street Fight. The Usos continued their celebration after SmackDown ended, until Rollins came out to the ring. Rollins was attacked by The Usos, but he fought them off and delivered a Stomp. A fan in attendance noted that Rollins received a massive babyface pop from the crowd.

It’s likely that WWE will confirm Rollins vs. Reigns in the next week or so.