What Happened After The AEW Revolution PPV Ended

After the AEW Revolution PPV went off the air, officials continued to check on Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. Moxley cut a promo where he thanked the fans for coming to the show and also took a shot at “exploding ring” made by Kenny Omega:

“Kenny Omega may be a tough son of a bitch, but he can’t make an exploding ring worth a shit! I’ve seen more dangerous shit on MTV’s Ridiculousness, what the f*** was that?”