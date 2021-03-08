What Happened After The AEW Revolution PPV Ended

After the AEW Revolution PPV went off the air, officials continued to check on Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. Moxley cut a promo where he thanked the fans for coming to the show and also took a shot at “exploding ring” made by Kenny Omega:
“Kenny Omega may be a tough son of a bitch, but he can’t make an exploding ring worth a shit! I’ve seen more dangerous shit on MTV’s Ridiculousness, what the f*** was that?”
.@JonMoxley didn’t regain the belt tonight but he regained a friend in Eddie Kingston! King came to save Mox from the final blast, which wasn’t enough to keep Mox & Eddie down for good!
“Kenny Omega may be a tough son of a b____, but he can’t make an exploding ring worth a s___!” pic.twitter.com/AHJCYVu3pw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021