After losing the TNT Title to Miro on the May 12th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin cut a post-show promo for the live fans. Allin got emotional and talked about how important the title was to him. Allin said he doesn’t need any other titles and vowed to regain the TNT Title.

An emotional @DarbyAllin talks about what the @AEW TNT title meant to him. Wow. In tears. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4TabWFMtIA — Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) May 13, 2021