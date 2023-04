What Happened After This Week’s SmackDown Went Off Air (4/21/2023)

After this week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX ended, the action was far from over.

This week’s show saw Xavier Woods lose to Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, while Solo Sikoa defeated Matt Riddle in a No-Disqualification main event.

Fans in Columbus, Ohio were treated to three dark matches, including Natalya taking on Hit Row’s B-Fab.

After SmackDown ended, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated LA Knight, while Sheamus and Butch defeated Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Here are some shots from the dark matches:

B Fab Vs Natty dark match #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/GbZKaeBn8F — Terence Fluellen(feat. NLE Choppa) (@FLU_2Cold) April 21, 2023

Nakamura vs LA Knight happened after Smackdown went off air. pic.twitter.com/uXgoPLe3cz — Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) April 22, 2023