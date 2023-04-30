What Happened After This Week’s WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air (4/28/2023)

The action didn’t stop after this week’s WWE SmackDown episode aired.

In the main event, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defended their titles against The Usos in a rematch of their WrestleMania 39 match.

While Solo Sikoa attempted to assist his brothers during the match, he was stopped by Matt Riddle, and the two faced off in a dark match after SmackDown went off the air.

Sikoa, who was part of the #1 draft pick along with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, won with the Samoan Spike.

In another dark match, Rhea Ripley defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Raquel Rodriguez.

You can check out footage of the dark match main event below: