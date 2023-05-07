What Happened After WWE Backlash Went Off The Air (Video)

Brock Lesnar lost to Cody Rhodes at the WWE Backlash 2023 premium live event on Saturday night, but the Beast Incarnate received a warm reception from the fans after the event.
In the main event, a bloodied Lesnar was defeated by Rhodes, who won with a roll-up pinfall.
After the show ended, fans in Puerto Rico expressed their gratitude to Lesnar.
Click here for full WWE Backlash results. You can watch a video of what happened after the show below:
#BrockLesnar gets a huge ovation after #wwebacklash goes off the air #PuertoRico loves beastie pic.twitter.com/97C3QPXj4a
— Diva Incarnate (@NYCDemonD1va) May 7, 2023