What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.

Rollins was seen charging from the crowd area after RAW ended, while Riddle was greeting fans. Rollins jumped on Riddle’s back and they began brawling until WWE Producers Jamie Noble, Shane Helms, and Shawn Daivari, among others, began separating them.

Rollins was finally led backstage, while Riddle was pushed towards the ring. Riddle snapped and rushed out of the ring, up the ramp, and to the back to find Rollins.

WWE Extreme Rules will feature Rollins vs. Riddle in the return of the Fight Pit structure on Saturday, October 8.

The following is post-RAW footage of Rollins and Riddle fighting: