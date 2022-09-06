What Happened After WWE RAW with Dexter Lumis & The Miz, Bobby Lashley Warns Lumis

Dexter Lumis has been warned by WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Lumis returned to RAW this week and cost The Miz the Steel Cage main event with Lashley, which had the title on the line. RAW went off the air with Lumis putting Miz to sleep in the middle of the ring with The Silence.

In an update, WWE released post-RAW footage of Lumis in the cage with The Miz as fans chanted Lashley’s name as he exited the stage. Lumis then dragged Miz out of the ring and carried him away on his shoulder, straight to the back, as fans began to sing “Goodbye!” to Miz.

WWE also released a post-show interview with Lashley, who was asked about his dedication to the United States Title by Sarah Schreiber. He ended up issuing a warning to Lumis, potentially igniting a feud between the two.

“Well, my dedication to this title goes a little further than most people stepping in the cage with me,” Lashley responded. “As you can see, they’re coming at all different tactics to try to bring me down, which I think is ridiculous. When is it gonna come to the time where guys just come out here and fight? That’s what I do, I come out there, there’s nobody around me, there’s no weapons or anything, there’s just me, ready to fight, OK? First of all. Second of all, I don’t know what’s going on with this Dexter Lumis guy. Him and Miz have something going on but if anybody steps in the ring with me, I’m taking them out. This time I thought it was a little hokey, a little fun and I kind of laughed about it because he was going after Miz, but it kind of pissed me off after I walked off. That was my title match, in the main event, and this guy comes out there to do God knows what. I don’t know what he’s doing but if he steps inside the ring with me again, he’s going to get dealt with, just like Miz did. I’m not in a good mood right now, that was a good victory, but I’m not in a good mood.”

Lumis has yet to respond to Lashley as of this writing, but Lashley’s warning opens the door for a potential title match between the two.

Lumis has been added to the internal RAW roster, as reported earlier today at this link. He is still listed on the WWE website’s Alumni roster, but he should be added to the RAW website roster soon.

Here are the related clips: