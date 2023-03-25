What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off-Air, Cody Rhodes In Action

Cody Rhodes was back in action after this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown ended.

During the show, Rhodes continued his winning streak on the way to WrestleMania by defeating Ludwig Kaiser.

After SmackDown went off-air, the American Nightmare teamed up with the Street Profits to face The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rhodes will face Sikoa on RAW next week before facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.