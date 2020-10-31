Video: Jey Uso Attacks Daniel Bryan After SmackDown Ends

As noted, Jey Uso turned heel at the end of this week’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of SmackDown on FOX, attacking Daniel Bryan after qualifying for the men’s Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series. Uso sided with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, just days after Reigns won their “I Quit” Cell match at WWE Hell In a Cell. You can click here for our original report on Uso’s heel turn, with photos and videos.

SmackDown ended with Reigns marching to the back after stopping to smirk at the camera, while Uso watched following the brutal beatdown to Bryan. As seen in the video below, Jey’s attack continued after SmackDown went off the air.

The post-show video shows footage of Jey returning to the ringside area while medics and officials were loading Bryan, who was now wearing a neck brace, onto a stretcher. Uso attacked Bryan again and knocked him off the stretcher as the boos picked up. Officials pulled Uso away but he made his way back over and brought Bryan back into the ring to continue the attack. Uso went back to the top turnbuckle and delivered another Uso Splash to Bryan. He then made his exit as fans booed and officials yelled at him.