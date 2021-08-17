What Happened Before & After RAW In San Antonio

– Monday’s pre-RAW dark match at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX saw Keith Lee defeat a local enhancement talent.

– The following WWE Main Event matches were taped on Monday in San Antonio before RAW. These will air on Thursday’s Hulu episode-

-Ricochet vs. Angel Garza

-Jaxson Ryker vs. Cedric Alexander

Spoilers from the taping can be found here.

– The dark main event after Monday’s RAW saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat The Miz and John Morrison. The match was described as being filled with comedy spots. It was also noted that The New Day received a loud babyface reaction.