What Happened Before & After This Week’s WWE SmackDown

The dark main event after this week’s WWE SmackDown in Tampa saw John Cena, Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio defeat Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Cena did not appear on this week’s SmackDown episode, but he has been officially announced for next Friday night.

WWE held two pre-show dark matches before SmackDown hit the air in Tampa. Keith Lee beat Austin Theory, and then Dakota Kai beat Aliyah.

After the dark matches, hometown star Titus O’Neil came out and welcomed Tampa to SmackDown to a big reaction. There was also a segment during a SmackDown commercial Hulk Hogan’s “Real American” song was played and fans were encouraged to “Hulk Up” for the cameras.

Here are pictures & videos from the dark matches-

