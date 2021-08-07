What Happened Before & After This Week’s WWE SmackDown

The dark main event after this week’s WWE SmackDown in Tampa saw John Cena, Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio defeat Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Cena did not appear on this week’s SmackDown episode, but he has been officially announced for next Friday night.

WWE held two pre-show dark matches before SmackDown hit the air in Tampa. Keith Lee beat Austin Theory, and then Dakota Kai beat Aliyah.

After the dark matches, hometown star Titus O’Neil came out and welcomed Tampa to SmackDown to a big reaction. There was also a segment during a SmackDown commercial Hulk Hogan’s “Real American” song was played and fans were encouraged to “Hulk Up” for the cameras.

Here are pictures & videos from the dark matches-

WWE encouraging everyone to Hulk Up for the camera as they play Real American 👀 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/i1p1AxKNmU — Kenny Majid – The Not-So-Jaded Member of the IWC (@akfytwrestling) August 7, 2021

They are playing Real American and doing the Hulk Up moment of the night pic.twitter.com/NTNc2DYDyt — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 7, 2021

Just fyi everyone is using their phone and it’s business as usual. I’ve taken a lot of pics already. #SmackDown https://t.co/oUC75yLqB1 pic.twitter.com/DRudRCsPgi — Kenny Majid – The Not-So-Jaded Member of the IWC (@akfytwrestling) August 6, 2021

Scoop #1: Just got in, Keith Lee vs Austin Theory up now pic.twitter.com/JAiDbGILyt — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 6, 2021

Scoop #3: Dakota Kai vs Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/07XtiRBFjW — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 6, 2021

Your #Smackdown dark match is a 6-man tag between The Usos & Roman Reigns vs John Cena & The Mysterios pic.twitter.com/yEg6f4zlcd — Kenny Majid – The Not-So-Jaded Member of the IWC (@akfytwrestling) August 7, 2021

Roman Reigns theme is WAYYYY better in person! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Dn8Lxp1Idq — Kenny Majid – The Not-So-Jaded Member of the IWC (@akfytwrestling) August 7, 2021

Scoop #5: John Cena & The Mysterios vs Roman Reigns & The Usos pic.twitter.com/mrnJjKiYXJ — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 7, 2021

The finish of the dark main event #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/f2dt2RbYt7 — Hit The Ropes Radio (@HitTheRopes) August 7, 2021

