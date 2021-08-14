What Happened Before & After This Week’s WWE Smackdown

– NXT and RAW Superstars worked dark matches before tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The following matches were held-

* Keith Lee squashed an un-named local enhancement talent

* Ridge Holland defeated Austin Theory

* Xia Li and Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai and Kacy Catanzaro

– The dark main event after tonight’s SmackDown in Tulsa saw John Cena team up with The Mysterios.

The six-man dark main event featured Cena, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio defeating WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The finish to the match saw Cena pin Jimmy Uso after getting a hot tag. After the match, Cena celebrated with The Mysterios and then brought a young fan over the barrier for a special moment.